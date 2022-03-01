Nebraska football spring practice kicks off as Texas transfer Casey Thompson takes first snap with #1 offense

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Following the first spring practice, Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost said he didn't know which quarterback took the first snap with the #1 offense since he was working with the backups.

But new NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said it was Texas transfer Casey Thompson who took the first rep.

"I think he's the best one right now," Whipple said of Thompson. "It might change tomorrow but there's nothing set in stone. All of those kids have done a really good job."

None of Nebraska's quarterbacks were made available to the media on Monday & reporters were not allowed to watch but Frost & other players complimented Thompson as well as Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy, who's a little nicked up according to Whipple.

"What I saw today attitude-wise and talent that we've got enough there to be more than successful," said Whipple.

"They're both very hard-working guys," said senior tight Travis Vokolek, who is limited this spring recovering from an injury. "They're very vocal. They're good guys to be around outside being up here. Fun to be around and I think they're two great leaders."

"Those guys have been studying hard," Frost said. "I think they're very knowledgeable about what guys are suppose to be doing. They're doing a really good job of holding people accountable and bringing energy that other people are following."

The Huskers have their next practice on Wednesday. NU's annual Red-White spring game is set for Saturday April 9.