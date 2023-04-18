Nebraska football team now four days away from Huskers Spring Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team is now just four days away from the annual Red-White Spring Game under new Huskers head coach Matt Rhule.

The Big Red worked out on Tuesday for its 13th of 15 allotted practices.

New offensive lineman Ben Scott spoke to the media following the workout. The Arizona State transfer says he knows how crazy Husker Nation can be since his mom is from Columbus & some of his familiy members have season tickets. He also knows there can be more attention on the offensive line at a place like NU but welcomes that.

""There's more eyes on us so when we go out there this year & prove everyone wrong & show how great of a O-line we are, it's going to be that much sweeter," said Scott.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield also spoke to the media & discussed the progress of quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, particularly in the running game.

"He's not scared to get downhill," said Satterfield. "He runs like a running back. He's a big kid. His super power is running the football & being physical."

Saturday's scrimmage starts at 1 p.m. on BTN.