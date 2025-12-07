Nebraska football to play Utah in Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team will face 15th-ranked Utah in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

The game will be at Allegiant Stadium with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. central time on ESPN.

This is the second straight year and 55th year overall the Huskers have reached a bowl game.

This will be the fifth matchup in history between the teams and first since 1992. The Big Red have won each time, though all were played in Lincoln.

In a release, Huskers head coach Matt Rhule said “The Las Vegas Bowl gives our football team the opportunity to visit a great city and compete in one of the nation’s best venues against an elite opponent. The University of Utah has been one of the top programs in the country over the past two decades and have had another outstanding season in 2025. I know our players are eager to play a 13th game and have a memorable bowl experience.”

Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said “Our football team has played from coast to coast this season, and Husker fans have flocked to each stop along the way and filled the stadium with Red! I am sure that the bowl game at Allegiant Stadium will be no different. Our University, our players, coaches, staff and fans are eager to embrace Las Vegas as we close out 2025.”