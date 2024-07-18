Nebraska football & volleyball fan day both set for Saturday August 24

LINCOLN (KMTV) — Fan Day for the Nebraska football team & Nebraska volleyball team will be held on the same day, Saturday August 24.

The following is from NU Athletics:

Nebraska fans will have a unique opportunity to interact with both Husker football and volleyball players on Saturday, Aug. 24. The Nebraska Football Fan Day is set for 11-12:30 p.m. that day with the event once again taking place in the Hawks Championship Center.

The Husker volleyball team previously announced its Fan Day would also take place on Saturday, Aug. 24. The event at the Devaney Center will now take place from 9-11 a.m., allowing fans to attend both volleyball and football fan day.

Additional details on both fan days will be communicated in coming weeks. The volleyball team will also hold its Red-White scrimmage later that day at 6 p.m.

Huskers Athletic Fund and Ticketing Relocation; Statue Relocation

With construction on the Osborne Legacy Complex nearing completion, Nebraska Athletics would like fans to be aware of some changes in locations around Memorial Stadium.

The Huskers Athletic Fund and Athletic Ticket Offices previously located in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage have moved to West Stadium, in spaces previously occupied by Academics and Life Skills. The HAF and Ticket Offices completed the transition to the West Stadium earlier this week.

Office hours for the HAF and Ticket Offices are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Those wishing to visit the offices may do so by accessing the West Stadium Lobby at Gate 7. On football game days, the Ticket Office will operate through windows at the Gate 10A box office near the northwest corner of Memorial Stadium.

