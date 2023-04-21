Nebraska football's Rhule ready for first spring game as Huskers head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is ready to lead the Huskers in his first spring game leading the Big Red on Saturday in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium.

Rhule said following Thursday's practice the plan is to play Saturday's scrimmage like an actual game with the top units going against each other & the quarterbacks will be live for contact.

"What I know is the fans are going to show up next year no matter what, and that scares me," said Rhule. "That drives me. Because I'm like I want to do my part. They're gonna do their part. The fans have been doing their part here for a long time. So I start of the spring by saying thank you for that, but I want to do my part. I want the team to do our part. I want to make people excited about the way that we play."

Junior defensive back Isaac Gifford has been with the team for a few years now and has welcomed the changes Rhule has brought to the program.

"Coach Rhule said something the other day: He said change comes with struggle," said Gifford. "And I totally believe that. In order for us to change as a program, and change our culture, we have to struggle. And we have in these last five weeks with winter conditioning, we've gone through a lot, so it's starting to change."

In addition to football, Nebraska fans players and coaches have something else to look forward to: Former head coach Frank Solich will be honored at halftime.

"I'm really excited about that," said Rhule. "To think that I"m a head coach in the same place as Tom Osborne, Frank Solich and Bob Devaney, and all the people who have come since, that's a real honor to be a part of that. I'm excited to see coach and hopefully he likes the football we play."

Saturday's scrimmage starts at 1 p.m. on BTN.