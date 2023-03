LINCOLN (KMTV) — For the first time in five years, Millard South is moving on to the Class A girls' state title game after blowing out Bellevue West on Semifinal Friday, 68-47.

The Pats were led by Mya Babbitt, who scored a game-high 28 points and set the state tourney record with 8 three-pointers.

In Class B, two-time defending champ Elkhorn North will meet Omaha Skutt Catholic for the crown once again.

