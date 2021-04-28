Nebraska high school boys and girls state basketball to be played in same week of March 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska boys' & girls' state basketball tournaments will both be played the week of March 7-12 next year in Lincoln.

The change is being made to accommodate the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 5-6.

The tournaments will start on Monday March 7 and conclude Saturday March 12.

The finals will be Friday March 11 & Saturday March 12 & be televised on NET.

Here is the release from the NSAA:

All of the 2022 NSAA Girls and Boys Basketball Championship Finals will be televised live on NET on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12. A full schedule for the 2022 girls and boys basketball postseason and state championship events will be released at a later date.

