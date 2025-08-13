Nebraska linebacker Javin Wright enters his seventh year of college football after overcoming blood clots and injuries.

At 25, Wright has become a veteran leader on the Huskers' defense.

Despite setbacks, Wright maintains his passion for the game and embraces his leadership role

WATCH KELSEY'S STORY:

Nebraska linebacker gains new appreciation for football after multiple setbacks in career

Nebraska linebacker Javin Wright has found the joy in football again after facing numerous setbacks throughout his college career.

"It's just like a burning passion inside of me that I feel every time I go out there just because it got taken away from me several times. I can't really explain it just because it's deep in my heart," Wright said.

The Husker legacy has missed significant playing time during his Nebraska career due to ongoing blood clot issues, a season-ending injury, a COVID year and a redshirt year.

These challenges have only deepened his appreciation for his time on the field.

"I have a lot of love for this game and I think that's shown through my perseverance through all the stuff that I've been through," Wright said.

Even now, Wright maintains high expectations for himself.

At 25, he's one of the most experienced players on the team.

"I definitely have that feeling, yes, 'cause I've had almost two college careers under my belt. These young kids come in and kind of date me with the stuff that they say," Wright said.

Age gap aside, Wright is embracing his role as a leader on defense.

"Javin's never gonna be 'rah rah, da da da da da,'" Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said.

Wright is sharing his joy with teammates on both sides of the ball.

"But man he's gonna walk around that locker room on mornings when we have to get here early with that beaming smile and not taking things for granted," Rhule said.

Wright's enthusiasm for the game remains evident in his approach to practice.

"We just go out there every day, just pounding the rock. Just love doing it... together," Wright said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.