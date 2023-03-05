Nebraska men's basketball beats Iowa, guarantees winning regular season record

IOWA CITY (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team beat Iowa on the road, 81-77, on Sunday to guarantee the Huskers a winning regular season at 16-15 overall.

It's the first time in the Fred Hoiberg era that the Huskers finished the regular season above .500. It's also the first time since joining the Big Ten that Nebraska has swept the season series with the Hawkeyes.

THAT'S A SWEEP!🧹@HuskerHoops get their first season sweep against the Hawkeyes😤👏 pic.twitter.com/0ZTJYZvuvW — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 5, 2023

The Huskers won in Iowa City for the first time since 2012.

The Big Red had four players in double figures led by Sam Griesel with 16 points.

NU will now head to the Big Ten Tournament next week in Chicago where it will be the #11 seed & play #14 seed Minnesota on Wednesday night.

C.J. Wilcher's three-pointer with about 2:30 remaining gave Nebraska a five point lead.