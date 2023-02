PISCATAWAY, NJ (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team hung on to beat Rutgers on the road Tuesday night, 82-72.

The Huskers were once again led by Keisei Tominaga, who scored a team-high 22 points.

NU improved to 13-14 overall and 6-10 in Big Ten play.

The Huskers host Maryland on Sunday starting at 4 p.m. on BTN.