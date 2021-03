INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team blew a 14 point halftime lead as the Huskers had their season come to an end at the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday in Indianapolis against Penn State, 72-66.

NU finishes the 2nd season under Fred Hoiberg with a 7-20 record.

The Nittany Lions move on to face the 6th seed Wisconsin on Thursday.