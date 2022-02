The Nebraska men's basketball team led by ten in the first half and by seven with less than six minutes remaining but the Huskers couldn't hang on falling to Michigan in Ann Arbor on Tuesday night, 85-79.

NU fell to 6-16 overall, 0-11 in Big Ten play.

Bryce McGowens scored a team-high 24 points, while Hunter Dickinson scored a game-high 26 for the Wolverines.

The Huskers host Northwestern on Saturday starting at noon.