LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team blew out Rutgers, 72-51, on Monday, the same day in which the Huskers' leading scorer, Teddy Allen left the program.

Nebraska led the Scarlet Knights by as many as 30. It marked NU's biggest Big Ten win since Rutgers in 2016.

Lat Mayen led the way with a career-high 25 points for the Big Red.

The Huskers are at #5 Iowa on Thursday at 8 p.m. on BTN.