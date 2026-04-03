Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg named AP Coach of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — After a historic season for Nebraska men's basketball, head coach Fred Hoiberg earned national recognition.

Hoiberg was named this season's Associated Press National Coach of the Year.

Abbie Parr/AP Nebraska head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, right, is presented the AP Coach of the Year award by Associated Press Director of Global Text and Production Barry Bedlan ahead of an NCAA college basketball tournament at the Final Four, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

He guided the Huskers to their first NCAA Tournament win and first Sweet 16 berth.

Along the way, the 2025-26 team won a program-best 28 games, 15 of which were in-conference, another record.

Hoiberg is the second Nebraska coach to be named an AP Coach of the Year. Former women's basketball coach Connie Yori earned the honor in 2009-10.

Hoiberg was voted Big Ten Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches this season, and is a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.