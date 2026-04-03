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Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg named AP Coach of the Year

Hoiberg is the first Nebraska men's basketball coach to win the award.
Fred Hoiberg after beating Vanderbilt to reach Sweet 16
Nate Billings/AP
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg acknowledges the fans as he leaves the court after a game against Vanderbilt in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Fred Hoiberg after beating Vanderbilt to reach Sweet 16
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LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — After a historic season for Nebraska men's basketball, head coach Fred Hoiberg earned national recognition.

Hoiberg was named this season's Associated Press National Coach of the Year.

NCAA Coach of the Year Basketball
Nebraska head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, right, is presented the AP Coach of the Year award by Associated Press Director of Global Text and Production Barry Bedlan ahead of an NCAA college basketball tournament at the Final Four, Friday, April 3, 2026, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

He guided the Huskers to their first NCAA Tournament win and first Sweet 16 berth.

Along the way, the 2025-26 team won a program-best 28 games, 15 of which were in-conference, another record.

Hoiberg is the second Nebraska coach to be named an AP Coach of the Year. Former women's basketball coach Connie Yori earned the honor in 2009-10.

Hoiberg was voted Big Ten Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches this season, and is a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

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