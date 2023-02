LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team rallied from a 17 point 2nd half deficit to defeat Wisconsin in overtime on Saturday in Lincoln, 73-63.

It was the largest NU comeback in Pinnacle Bank Arena history & the Huskers' largest comeback since rallying from 19 down to beat Iowa in the 2012-2013 season.

Keisei Tominaga scored a game-high 22 points for the Big Red. Bellevue West alum Chucky Hepburn had a team-high 19 points for the Badgers.