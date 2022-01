LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team fell to #25 Illinois on Tuesday in Lincoln, 81-71.

The Huskers fell to 6-11 overall (0-6 Big Ten), while the Illini improved to 12-3 overall (5-0 Big Ten).

NU jumped out to a 16-4 lead early & led 34-31 at the half. But Illinois ended the game on a 16-6 run.

"We fought them all the way to the end," Hoiberg said.

Nebraska travels to #7 Purdue Friday at 5:30 p.m. on FS1.