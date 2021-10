Nebraska men's basketball picked to finish 11th in Big Ten preseason poll

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team was picked to finish 11th in a Big Ten preseason media poll released on Wednesday.

The Huskers finished in last place a season ago after being picked to finish 13th.

2021-22 Big Ten Men's Basketball Preseason Media Poll:

1. Michigan 373 (13)

2. Purdue 373 (12)

3. Illinois 320

4. Ohio State 316

5. Maryland 269

6. Michigan State 262

7. Indiana 219

8. Rutgers 208

9. Iowa 150

10. Wisconsin 149

11. Nebraska 105

T12. Northwestern 81

T12. Penn State 81

14. Minnesota 34