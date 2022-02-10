Nebraska men's basketball snaps ten game losing streak as Huskers beat Minnesota

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team finally earned its first Big Ten win of the season as the Huskers snapped a ten game losing streak defeating Minnesota on Wednesday in Lincoln, 78-65.
NU improved to 7-17 overall, 1-12 in conference play. Alonzo Verge Jr. scored a game-high 22 points for the Big Red.
Nebraska was ignited early by an amazing alley oop from Trey McGowens to his brother Bryce McGowens.
MY GOODNESS BRYCE MCGOWENS 🔨 @Trey5mac_ to @BryceMcgowens5 for the @HuskerHoops rim rocker! pic.twitter.com/YvMkw1p6IJ— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 10, 2022
Just a few minutes later, the brothers connected on another alley oop to put NU up 9-2.
THEY DID IT AGAIN 🔨— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 10, 2022
The lob 🤯 @Trey5mac_ 🤝 @BryceMcgowens5 pic.twitter.com/SynFMCZ4JR
After taking a 32-21 lead into the locker room, the Huskers came out firing again in the 2nd half as Alonzo Verge Jr. made a heads up in-bounds play bouncing the ball off a Minnesota player's back before laying it in.
Here's that Alonzo Verge Jr. self-pass and PU3IT sequence. #Nebraska pic.twitter.com/nvbiX0uZLM— Jacob Padilla (@JacobPadilla_) February 10, 2022
The Huskers head to Iowa on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. on FS1.