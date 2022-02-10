Nebraska men's basketball snaps ten game losing streak as Huskers beat Minnesota

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team finally earned its first Big Ten win of the season as the Huskers snapped a ten game losing streak defeating Minnesota on Wednesday in Lincoln, 78-65.

NU improved to 7-17 overall, 1-12 in conference play. Alonzo Verge Jr. scored a game-high 22 points for the Big Red.

Nebraska was ignited early by an amazing alley oop from Trey McGowens to his brother Bryce McGowens.

Just a few minutes later, the brothers connected on another alley oop to put NU up 9-2.

After taking a 32-21 lead into the locker room, the Huskers came out firing again in the 2nd half as Alonzo Verge Jr. made a heads up in-bounds play bouncing the ball off a Minnesota player's back before laying it in.

The Huskers head to Iowa on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. on FS1.

