LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team came up just short in overtime, 65-62, against 4th ranked Purdue on Saturday in Lincoln.

NU's Keisei Tominaga tied it at 60 in the final seconds of regulation. Tominaga scored a team-high 19 points for the Big Red.

Nebraska is now 6-5 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten play. The Huskers will face Kansas State next Saturday in Kansas City at 6 p.m.