COLUMBUS (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team upset #23 Ohio State in Columbus on Tuesday night, 78-70.

Freshman Bryce McGowens scored a team-high 26 points for the Huskers.

NU improved to 9-21 overall, 3-16 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska wraps up the regular season on Sunday at #10 Wsiconsin starting at 1 p.m. on BTN.