Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola fired

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football program made another coaching change ahead of its bowl game.

Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who was the longest-tenured coach on staff, was fired Saturday.

He joined the Huskers in 2022 before Matt Rhule was hired as head coach.

In a statement Saturday, Rhule said “I informed Donovan Raiola today that he will not be retained as our offensive line coach. We thank Donovan for his contributions to Nebraska Football over the past four years and wish him the best moving forward.”

Donovan Raiola is the uncle of sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola.