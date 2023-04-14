Nebraska offensive lineman Nouili issues apology for 2022 suspension

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili issued an apology following Thursday's Husker practice for being suspended for the entire 2022 season for failing a drug test.

"The day I found out I wasn't able to play this past year was one of the hardest days in my life," said Nouili. "I've not only hurt this team and the fans. I hurt my family and I can assure you I hated myself more than anyone else did. My parents have never been able to watch me play in person and that broke me. This past year was hard for everyone on this team, for all the coaches that have came and gone, for all the people that have watched us, for everyone. This university has given me the opportunity to play at the highest level and I messed that up. Now that I'm back, I promise to you and everyone out there that I would rather die on the field than to have to watch another minute from the sideline. I'm giving everything for the N, and you don't deserve nothing less. I understand that some people will not like me or are disappointed for my mistake. But just know that I will never give up and I will try my absolute best to represent the Nebraska pipeline and that I owe this university nothing less than everything."

Nouili started the final seven games of the 2021 season at left guard for NU.

Nebraska's Spring Game is April 22 starting at 1 PM.