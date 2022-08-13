Nebraska offensive lineman Prochazka primed for return to Huskers this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka was thrown into the fire his true freshman season for the Huskers.

In just the Elkhorn South's 2nd collegiate start against eventual Big Ten champ Michigan, Prochazka suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

Now, ten months later, the six-foot-ten sophomore is ready to return to the NU starting rotation as the likely left tackle to guard Casey Thompson's blind side.

"It was tough," Prochazka said. "I wasn't really planning for that but everyone that gets that injury, they're never planning for that. ACL's really don't do much unless you're tearing them. So, I was just leaning on my teammates a lot. They got me through that whole process because you kind of feel isolated. They're all moving forward with the season and you're kind of stuck. You got to do your own thing. And just being with them really helped."

Prochazka and the Huskers face Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin, Ireland on August 27.