Nebraska Pride women's football team to play for national championship

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Nebraska Pride will play in the Women's Football Alliance Division II championship game in Canton, Ohio on July 26.



The Pride is a women's tackle football team based in Omaha.

This is their second year as a team, and they've qualified for their first national championship.

All three WFA finals will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Nebraska Pride is playing for the Women's Football Alliance Division II championship next Friday in Canton, Ohio.

The team is completely self-funded, and on top of full-time jobs or school, these women put in 15, 20 hours, some even more, every single week to improve their game.

I caught up with them before a film session at UNO.

"It's a goal that we've had all season," wide receiver and safety Britt Peterson said. "It's what we've been working for all season. So I think everyone's really excited about this opportunity. The Hall of Fame stadium is a great stadium, real grass. I mean, the whole deal is really awesome so we're excited about it."

"You want to hoist up that trophy at the end of the season, you want to get that big fat ring on your finger," Tiffany Wright, a running back and corner back for the Pride, said. "We had a lot of times during the season when we were kind of burnt out, we were tired and sore and hurt. And just the thought of 'ok we can still do this, we can still go get that ring, we can get that trophy,' that's what pushes us."

"In just a little over a year, you know we started in February of '23, so in just over a year we've gone from not being an organization to 'we're going to the title game,'" Nancy Javaux-Major, the team's head coach, said. "And bringing a title back to Nebraska... I feel like, not to play off the Cornhuskers at all but I feel like we're gonna start some momentum here, and they've just got to take it from here after this."

The championship game will be streamed on the WFA website.

