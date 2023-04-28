Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson reportedly enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Thompson threw for 17 touchdowns an ten interceptions for 2,407 yards last season for the Huskers completing 63% of his passes while starting 10 of 12 games. His 13.9 yards per completion ranked 12th nationally in 2022. Thompson also ran for five touchdowns.

The Oklahoma City native has one year of eligibility remaining.

Thompson was never in pads for NU during spring ball since he was still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Before coming to Nebraska, Thompson spent three seasons at Texas throwing for 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions in that time.