Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola out for season with leg injury

The sophomore went down in the third quarter of Nebraska's game against USC and did not return.
Dylan Raiola against USC, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Bonnie Ryan/AP
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks to pass against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan)
Dylan Raiola against USC, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Posted

LINCOLN NEB. (KMTV) — Nebraska Athletics announced Sunday sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury.

Raiola went down in the third quarter of the Huskers' game against USC on Saturday, Nov. 1 and did not return.

In his post-game press conference, head coach Matt Rhule said Raiola wanted to go back in, but Rhule said no.

"At the end of the day I just don’t think you can put a guy out there who can’t protect himself," Rhule said. "I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. The trainers didn’t want him to go out there, but they didn’t say that he can’t. They just said he shouldn’t be out there, so I told Dylan I love you too much to play when you’re hurt like this.”

Nebraska's next game is at UCLA Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. central time on FOX.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood