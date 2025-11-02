Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola out for season with leg injury

LINCOLN NEB. (KMTV) — Nebraska Athletics announced Sunday sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury.

Raiola went down in the third quarter of the Huskers' game against USC on Saturday, Nov. 1 and did not return.

In his post-game press conference, head coach Matt Rhule said Raiola wanted to go back in, but Rhule said no.

"At the end of the day I just don’t think you can put a guy out there who can’t protect himself," Rhule said. "I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. The trainers didn’t want him to go out there, but they didn’t say that he can’t. They just said he shouldn’t be out there, so I told Dylan I love you too much to play when you’re hurt like this.”

Nebraska's next game is at UCLA Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. central time on FOX.