Watch
Sports

Actions

Nebraska running back Markese Stepp to miss rest of spring practice for Huskers

items.[0].videoTitle
Nebraska running back Markese Stepp will miss the rest of spring ball with an undisclosed injury.
MARKESE STEPP
Posted at 9:50 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 22:52:40-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska running back Markese Stepp will miss the rest of spring practice for the Huskers with an undisclosed injury. According to head coach Scott Frost, Stepp didn't know about the injury until he got to NU after transferring from USC but he should return by the summer.

“I think it’s in his best interest to get it fixed to give him the best chance to be at his best,” Frost said.

In his absence, Frost had high praise for true freshman running back Gabe Ervin, Jr. following Wednesday's practice.

"He just has an approach like a pro," Frost said of Ervin. "He acts like a grown up. Gets in the huddle and encourages and competes."

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille will also miss the entirety of spring practice after undergoing surgery but should also be ready by the fall.

NU's annual Red-White spring game is Saturday May 1 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning