Nebraska running back Markese Stepp to miss rest of spring practice for Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska running back Markese Stepp will miss the rest of spring practice for the Huskers with an undisclosed injury. According to head coach Scott Frost, Stepp didn't know about the injury until he got to NU after transferring from USC but he should return by the summer.

“I think it’s in his best interest to get it fixed to give him the best chance to be at his best,” Frost said.

In his absence, Frost had high praise for true freshman running back Gabe Ervin, Jr. following Wednesday's practice.

"He just has an approach like a pro," Frost said of Ervin. "He acts like a grown up. Gets in the huddle and encourages and competes."

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille will also miss the entirety of spring practice after undergoing surgery but should also be ready by the fall.

NU's annual Red-White spring game is Saturday May 1 at 1 p.m.