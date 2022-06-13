Nebraska softball pitcher Courtney Wallace will return to Huskers for one more season

LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska softball pitcher Courtney Wallace will return to the Huskers for one more season.

The Papillion native made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

From Nebraska Athletics:

Nebraska softball senior Courtney Wallace [huskers.com] will return to the University of Nebraska for one more season with the Husker softball program.

The All-Region right-handed pitcher announced on Monday she will use her final year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to student-athletes due to COVID-19 interruptions.

"This is huge news for the Red Team," Head Coach Rhonda Revelle [huskers.com] said. "Courtney is a leader that has the courage to dream big and speak boldly, and put in the work to make it all come true. She instills confidence, belief and energy in both her teammates and coaches. To have her presence, talent and voice back in the locker room and on the field next year adds to the momentum from the success of the 2022 season and creates even more optimism for the 2023 campaign. This is wonderful news for the Nebraska Softball program. We are so grateful to have our captain, Courtney Wallace [huskers.com], spending another year with us."

Wallace earned NFCA Third-Team All-Midwest Region accolades this past season, as well as Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors. Wallace was honored with the Rawlings Gold Glove Award after finishing the season with 1.00 fielding percentage.

The two-time All-Region selection held a 3.12 ERA and a 17-8 record through 148 innings during the 2022 season. She led the Huskers with four saves. On offense, Wallace hit .284 with 27 hits and eight RBIs.

"We have built something pretty amazing here over the past year and I could not pass up the opportunity to come back and play for my home state," Wallace said. "I am really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and coaches and enjoy every moment of my final year."

