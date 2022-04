LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska softball team shut out Minnesota on Friday night, 7-0, for its 16th straight win.

It's the longest winning streak for the Huskers in 20 years.

Elkhorn South alum Olivia Ferrell threw a complete game giving up just three hits while striking out four.

Sydney Gray & Cam Ybarra both homered for the Big Red.

NU remains the only undefeated team in Big Ten play at 11-0.

Game two of the series is set for tomorrow at 1 p.m. on BTN+.