Nebraska sophomore places ninth in NCAA Rifle Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KMTV) — Nebraska rifle captain Cecelia Ossi placed ninth in the individual smallbore competition of the 2022 NCAA Championships Friday.

“Today’s match was very tough mentally. Going in, I had some new changes that I was working on and knew I would have to be very disciplined for them to work,” Ossi said. “Overall, I’m pleased with performing within my average and I’m extremely thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates here and at home.”

According to a press release, Ossi finishes her season with top finishes and records. She shot a personal and school best 597 in the air rifle and a personal best 589 in the smallbore this earlier in the season.

“Cecelia worked harder than most to make it here and represent Nebraska. She has done phenomenally over the season and posted a great score from the match,” head coach Mindy Miles said. “Sadly, she didn’t make the cut for the finals. The competition is extremely competitive and was just under the mark. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to next season with her.”

Mary Tucker of Kentucky placed first in the smallbore competition.

