Posted at 9:00 PM, May 14, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Highlights from the girls' Class B quarterfinals at the Nebraska state soccer tournament: -Omaha Skutt Catholic 7 Omaha Roncalli 1 -Omaha Duchesne 3 Omaha Mercy 0

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.