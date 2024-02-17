Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament Day 2 Highlights 2/16/24

OMAHA (KMTV) — The finals are set after an action-packed day at the Nebraska state wrestling semifinals.

Skutt Catholic brother-sister duo Tyler and Kaylyn Harrill are both moving on to the finals in their respective weight classes.

Millard West's Enrique Haynes makes his first state final as a senior.

Video shows highlights from the Nebraska state wrestling semifinals.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a family affair at state wrestling.

Skutt Catholic with siblings Tyler and Kaylyn Harrill both moving on to the finals for Class B.

Tyler's going for his second state title, while Kaylyn is looking for her first.

Tyler Harrill beat Cozad's Dreu White at Class B 144 on a close 3-2 decision to move on, while Kaylyn pinned Lincoln High's Evelyn Becher at Girls 120 with less than 20 seconds left in the first period.

"It's amazing," Kaylyn said. "He's definitely an inspiration to me. Just like follow(ing) his path and like be a state champion just like him."

"Both of us in the state finals, she's really supportive," Tyler said. "We work together, we train together. It's been great."

Sticking with the girls, Bennington's Maycee Peacher is officially going for a three-peat.

The junior pinned Omaha North's Chelsey Robinson early in the second period.

In Class A boys Millard West's Enrique Haynes in his senior year upsetting a defending state champ Kiernan Meink from Millard South.

Haynes will go for his first-ever state title to close out his high school career.

"It's very special, very special," Haynes said. "I never got to do this my freshman through my junior year. I'm just so grateful and happy to be here.

"I mean I gave it my all and it shows I can make it to the finals. I'm just really happy right now."

At Class B boys 106 Ben Ziola moves on to the state final in his freshman year.

He won a 9-4 decision over Brayton Holding from Douglas County West.

Same weight in Class A; another freshman in the final.

Cole Caniglia with the pin over Papio's Kasen Pelzer.

The state finals start at 3 p.m. Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

