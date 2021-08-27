Nebraska stepping up its game when it comes to student-athlete nutrition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Eating the right food is important for everyone, especially for athletes and it's a focus at many schools including Nebraska.

The current Lewis Training Table on the west side of Memorial Stadium, where the student-athletes eat, is 12,000 square feet. But as sports director Adam Krueger reports, when the Big Red moves into its new facility in 2023, it's projected to be 20,000 square feet thanks to the man who fuels the Huskers' engines — Dave Ellis.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.