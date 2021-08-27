Watch
Sports

Actions

Nebraska stepping up its game when it comes to student-athlete nutrition

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:01 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 12:01:11-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Eating the right food is important for everyone, especially for athletes and it's a focus at many schools including Nebraska.

The current Lewis Training Table on the west side of Memorial Stadium, where the student-athletes eat, is 12,000 square feet. But as sports director Adam Krueger reports, when the Big Red moves into its new facility in 2023, it's projected to be 20,000 square feet thanks to the man who fuels the Huskers' engines — Dave Ellis.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.