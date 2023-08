OKLAHOMA CITY (KMTV) — Congrats to the Nebraska United 5th grade girls' basketball team on capturing its 2nd straight national championship on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

Nebraska beat a team from Kentucky to take home the title, 34-22.

The squad is coached by Bryan Castor, Jeremiah Kroll & Jake Simmons.

United went 6-0 at the tourney & beat teams from Texas, Kansas & Oklahoma en route to the championship.