CHAMPAIGN (KMTV) — The 9th ranked Nebraska volleyball team swept #25 Illinois on Thursday night in Champaign, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21.

The Huskers improved to 17-5 overall, 11-2 in the Big Ten. The win also kept NU in a first-place tie in the conference with Wisconsin.

Lexi Sun got the start for the Big Red & finished with a team-high 11 kills hitting .303.

Nebraska visits #7 Ohio State on Saturday at 6 p.m. on BTN+.