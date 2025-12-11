Nebraska volleyball announces new season ticket seat values for upcoming reseat of John Cook Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball has announced new contribution levels for the upcoming season at John Cook Arena, requiring season ticket holders and new donors to pay more than previous years to maintain or secure their preferred seating.

WATCH KELSEY'S STORY:

Nebraska volleyball fans react to reseat contribution levels

The donation amount per courtside seat will be $5,000 this season, nearly $2,000 more than last year. This amount does not include the actual ticket price.

You can view the new amounts here.

The increased costs are part of the facility renovation that will expand capacity to more than 10,000 seats and improve amenities.

Fan reactions have been mixed, with some understanding the necessity while others express frustration about potentially being priced out.

Jerry Ebers, a 30-year season ticket holder, said he hopes to continue attending but acknowledged the seat availability when selection time comes could affect that.

"I hope to be," he said. "The only way I wouldn't be is if when it got down to our final choices, we had to go from row 10 to row 30, and then my wife and I'd have to talk about that. We'd have to see whether or not that's what we want to do."

Other fans expressed stronger opposition to the price increases. One fan declined to share their thoughts on camera, saying they weren't positive. Another longtime ticket holder commented on a Facebook post I made saying they were "done,", stating it's not right to price the local fans out.

Fans who want season tickets this year will need to finalize their donation to the Huskers Athletic Fund by March 18, 2026. The seat selection will begin in June.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.