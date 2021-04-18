Nebraska volleyball beats Baylor without Stivrins to advance to Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Despite not having its All-American Lauren Stivrins available, the 5th seeded Nebraska volleyball team swept Baylor on Sunday to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. NU won 25-21, 25-17, 25-19.

The Huskers will now face the winner of the (4) Texas vs. (13) Penn State match on Monday on the arena side of the CHI Health Center Omaha in front of approximately 4,000 fans for the right to go to the Final Four on Thursday.

Lexi Sun led the way for NU with 12 kills hitting .345. Sophomore Madi Kubik added 8 kills.

Following the match, head coach John Cook addressed Stivrins' absence on the Huskers Sports Network:

"Tomorrow is a new day," said Cook. "We just felt like she couldn't go today. So, we'll see how she is tomorrow."

Cook also discussed how he impressed was with his team's resolve knowing they'd be without its senior captain.

"They played together and played with a lot of heart," Cook said.