LINCOLN (KMTV) — The 7th ranked Nebraska volleyball team Kansas in four sets on Friday night to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24.

The Huskers were led by Lindsay Krause, who finished with a team-high 13 kills.

The Big Red hit .232 on the night while holding the Jayhawks to .152.

Nebraska will play next Thursday in the regional semifinal against an opponent yet to be determined.