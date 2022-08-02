Watch Now
Nebraska volleyball coach Cook clarifies Caffey scholarship situation

John Cook Photo 3
Photo Courtesy of the University of Nebraska Athletic Department: Scott Bruhn
Husker Volleyball Coach John Cook works to understand his players, a generation that grew up with iPhones. He also fights to make himself care more about the journey of a season than its final result.
LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook revised his answer Monday night regarding whether or not transferring middle blocker Kayla Caffey had a scholarship available to her for the 2022 season. Earlier on Monday, Cook said she did have one but sent out a revised statement Monday night.

"To clarify my press conference statement at Big Ten Media Days earlier today, Kayla did not have an athletic scholarship for this upcoming fall semester. Kayla had been working on outside NIL deals that would cover her expenses, but she notified me last week she was going to enter the transfer portal. Kayla was a great Husker. While we anticipated having her be a part of this year’s team, I respect that this is a personal decision for her. We wish her the best going forward.”

Here is Cook's comments earlier on Monday at Big Ten Media Days.

