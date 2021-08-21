Nebraska volleyball: Freshman Lindsay Krause already impressing Husker teammates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team is one day away from the Red-White scrimmage. It'll be Husker fans first chance to see the highly-touted freshman class including Lindsay Krause. The Omaha Skutt Catholic alum is already impressing coaches and teammates.

"She gets on the ball so fast," said NU senior setter Nicklin Hames. "She hits it so hard. Sometimes she hits it and I'm like 'wow'. They all have though. They've brought a lot to the gym and they fit right in, which is really hard especially when you're a freshman coming into such a great program. But they've jumped right into the drills and they've made every drill better."

First serve from the Devaney Center on Saturday night is set for 6 p.m.