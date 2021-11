LINCOLN (KMTV) — The 11th ranked Nebraska volleyball team swept #15 Penn State on Senior Night on Friday in Lincoln, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 12 kills.

NU improved to 21-6 overall, 15-3 in the Big Ten to stay in first place in the conference stands.

Nebraska is at #5 Wisconsin next Friday at 4:30 p.m. on BTN.