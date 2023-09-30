Watch Now
Nebraska volleyball rallies to beat Purdue, stay perfect

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (KMTV) — The 2nd ranked Nebraska volleyball team rallied to beat 17th ranked Purdue on the road Friday in West Lafayette in five sets, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12.

Freshman Harper Murray had a match-high 21 kills, while Merritt Beason added 19.

NU improves to 12-0 on the season, 3-0 in Big Ten play.

The Huskers head to Indiana Saturday starting at 6 PM on BTN.

