Nebraska volleyball rallies to beat Purdue, stay perfect

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (KMTV) — The 2nd ranked Nebraska volleyball team rallied to beat 17th ranked Purdue on the road Friday in West Lafayette in five sets, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12.
Freshman Harper Murray had a match-high 21 kills, while Merritt Beason added 19.
THE FRESHMAN @harpermurray4 ENDS IT.— Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) September 30, 2023
HUSKERS WIN IN 5. #GBR pic.twitter.com/SBZUfvWUS6
NU improves to 12-0 on the season, 3-0 in Big Ten play.
The Huskers head to Indiana Saturday starting at 6 PM on BTN.