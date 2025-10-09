Nebraska volleyball reseating John Cook Arena for first time in 2026

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Athletic Department is reseating John Cook Arena for the first time ever ahead of the 2026 season.

This comes as the school is set to expand the arena's capacity to 10,000.

The Huskers Athletic Fund website says the move "will allow us to continue to grow the game and give more fans the opportunity to experience Nebraska Volleyball. We must embrace the evolution of intercollegiate athletics and find ways to preserve our financial model" and "generate the resources for Nebraska Volleyball to set the standard in Division I Athletics."

Here's what you need to know:



Current season ticket holders will be able to select seats next season based on their Huskers Athletic Fund ranking

If you're not a season ticket holder this season, you have until March 18, 2026 to make a non-refundable $100 deposit to get on the Reseat Request List

March 18 is also the deadline to finalize donations to the Huskers Athletic Fund to determine which ticket value you will qualify for

The priority seating and season ticket values will be announced in November 2025

The reseat will happen online between June 8 - July 17, 2026

