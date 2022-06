Nebraska volleyball schedule announced for Huskers' 2022 season

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball schedule has been announced for the Huskers' 2022 season.

NU will open the season on Friday August 26 at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 11 a.m.

The annual Creighton match will be Wednesday September 7 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha now starting at 5 p.m. & air nationally on FS1. Here is the entire schedule:

Husker Invitational