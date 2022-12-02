Watch Now
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Delaware State in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Paul Vernon/AP
FILE - Nebraska's Madi Kubik (10) digs the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Kubik leads the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the 2021 national runner-up and the No. 1 team in the preseason rankings. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
Posted at 8:30 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 21:32:04-05

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The 7th seeded Nebraska volleyball team swept Delaware State on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 25-15, 25-9, 25-10.

The Huskers will now host Kansas on Friday night starting at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16.

NU was led by Omaha Skutt Catholic grad Lindsay Krause, who finished with a match-high ten kills.

Senior setter Nicklin Hames missed her 2nd straight match with an illness/injury.

Friday night's match against the Jayhawks can be seen on ESPN+.

