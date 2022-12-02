Nebraska volleyball sweeps Delaware State in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The 7th seeded Nebraska volleyball team swept Delaware State on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 25-15, 25-9, 25-10.

The Huskers will now host Kansas on Friday night starting at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16.

NU was led by Omaha Skutt Catholic grad Lindsay Krause, who finished with a match-high ten kills.

Senior setter Nicklin Hames missed her 2nd straight match with an illness/injury.

Friday night's match against the Jayhawks can be seen on ESPN+.