Nebraska volleyball sweeps Florida A&M in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Courtesy: KMTV
LINCOLN (KMTV) — The 2nd seeded Nebraska volleyball team took care of Florida A&M in straight sets on Friday night in Lincoln to advance to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament, 25-3, 25-9, 25-17.

Florida A&M's three points in the first set were the fewest ever allowed in a rally scoring match in NU history & the Rattlers 29 total points were also the fewest NU's ever allowed in a rally scoring match. The previous record was 32 points allowed.

The Huskers will host Miami on Saturday at 7 PM on ESPN+ with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16.

