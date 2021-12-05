Watch
Sports

Actions

Nebraska volleyball sweeps Florida State as Huskers advance to Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos/Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos
18 APR 2021: Baylor vs. Nebraska during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE. Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos
nebraska volleyball
Posted at 8:51 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 21:55:49-05

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The 10th seeded Nebraska volleyball team swept Florida State on Saturday night to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, 25-20, 25-22 & 25-17.

Madi Kubik had a match-high 12 kills. Freshman Ally Batenhorst had 11 kills, while senior Lauren Stivrins had 10 in her final match at the Devaney Center.

The Huskers (23-7) will face Illinois next Thursday in Austin, Texas in the regional semifinal. The Illini upset 7th seed & last year's national champ Kentucky on Saturday in four sets. NU swept Illinois in the two meetings earlier this season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make-a-wish radiothon