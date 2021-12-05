Nebraska volleyball sweeps Florida State as Huskers advance to Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The 10th seeded Nebraska volleyball team swept Florida State on Saturday night to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, 25-20, 25-22 & 25-17.

Madi Kubik had a match-high 12 kills. Freshman Ally Batenhorst had 11 kills, while senior Lauren Stivrins had 10 in her final match at the Devaney Center.

The Huskers (23-7) will face Illinois next Thursday in Austin, Texas in the regional semifinal. The Illini upset 7th seed & last year's national champ Kentucky on Saturday in four sets. NU swept Illinois in the two meetings earlier this season.