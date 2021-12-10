Nebraska volleyball sweeps Illinois in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament, Huskers advance to Elite Eight

AUSTIN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team swept Illinois on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17.

Madi Kubik & Kayla Caffey both had a match-high 11 kills for the Big Red. The Huskers hit .260 for the match & held the Illini to .088.

"This group of girls is so special," said senior Lauren Stivrins. "I've had the time of my life playing here this last year and I wouldn't want to go out with any other group and it's been an amazing ride and I'm so happy that I get to do this with them."

The 10th seeded Huskers now move to face 2nd seeded Texas, which rallied from two sets down to beat Washington.

NU (24-7) & the Longhorns (27-1) will meet Saturday night in Austin at 9 p.m. Central on ESPNU.

"I think it's a great matchup for us," Stivrins said. "It's going to be a battle. It's going to be a grind and we're so excited to play this game."