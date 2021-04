OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 5th seeded Nebraska volleyball team swept Texas State in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Omaha to advance to the Sweet 16. The game scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-20.

The Huskers will face 12th seed Baylor on Sunday at a time to be determined.

Madi Kubik led the way for the Big Red with 13 kills while Lauren Stivrins added 10 kills hitting .571. The Huskers hit a season-high .398 including .500 in the 2nd set.

NU improved to 15-2 on the season.