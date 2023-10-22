Nebraska volleyball takes down top-ranked Wisconsin in five sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball beat the top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers in five sets Saturday at the Devaney Center.

The Huskers won 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13.

This match marked the first time since 2019 the top two teams have played each other.

It also set a new attendance record at the Devaney Center: 9,198.

On Nebraska's second match point in set five, the Huskers' attack was called out, but a Wisconsin player was in the net.

Though not initially called, Nebraska head coach John Cook challenged it and won.

The Huskers had lost the previous 10 matches against the Badgers dating back to 2017.

Nebraska took the first set 25-22 after Wisconsin fought off a couple set points. Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson teamed up for the clinching block.

The Badgers found some life in set two, at one point up by nine over Nebraska. They won 25-17 to even it at one set apiece and avoid the sweep.

The Huskers also dropped the third set 25-20.

Nebraska fought back in the fourth, evading a match point at 24-23, to win 26-24 and force a decisive fifth set.